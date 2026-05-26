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Local News Hour

Park City realtors start 'Ski in-Sell Out!' podcast

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 26, 2026 at 11:15 AM MDT
Lauren Angerosa and Max Doilney
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Lauren Angerosa and Max Doilney

Max Doyleny and Lauren Angerosa, with backgrounds in real estate and mental health, host the "Ski and Sell Out" podcast. The podcast, which started as a coffee conversation, has gained a following despite not having sponsorships. It explores the reasons people choose to live in Park City, the challenges of affordability, and the unique stories of long-time residents and newcomers.

REAL ESTATE: Park City-area's 2025 real estate market hit $5.7 billion in sales

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher