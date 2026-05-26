Park City realtors start 'Ski in-Sell Out!' podcast

Max Doyleny and Lauren Angerosa, with backgrounds in real estate and mental health, host the "Ski and Sell Out" podcast. The podcast, which started as a coffee conversation, has gained a following despite not having sponsorships. It explores the reasons people choose to live in Park City, the challenges of affordability, and the unique stories of long-time residents and newcomers.

REAL ESTATE: Park City-area's 2025 real estate market hit $5.7 billion in sales