Summit County clerk explains primary election process

Summit County Clerk Malena Stevens discusses what voters need to know prior to the primary election. The state of Utah will mail primary election ballots to registered voters in Summit and Wasatch counties starting June 2. Republicans will receive ballots regardless of location, while Democrats will only receive ballots if they live in Districts 4 or 5. Voter registration and party affiliation changes must be completed by June 12. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day. Starting in 2029, voters must opt in to vote by mail. The state's voter database audit confirmed 99.7% of registered voters are U.S. citizens.

GOVERNMENT: Candidates for Utah’s newest congressional districts face off in debates