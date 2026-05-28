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Local News Hour

Summit County clerk explains primary election process

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:31 AM MDT
Malena Stevens
Malena Stevens
Malena Stevens

Summit County Clerk Malena Stevens discusses what voters need to know prior to the primary election. The state of Utah will mail primary election ballots to registered voters in Summit and Wasatch counties starting June 2. Republicans will receive ballots regardless of location, while Democrats will only receive ballots if they live in Districts 4 or 5. Voter registration and party affiliation changes must be completed by June 12. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day. Starting in 2029, voters must opt in to vote by mail. The state's voter database audit confirmed 99.7% of registered voters are U.S. citizens.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher