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Local News Hour

Wasatch County manager previews upcoming meeting

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 2, 2026 at 1:59 PM MDT
Picture of Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau.
Wasatch County
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews Wednesday's county council meeting. The Wasatch County Council meeting will hear updates from Intermountain Health on their charitable efforts, recognition of developers for exceeding trail requirements, and a discussion on Ordinance 26-09, which aims to add flexibility to the engineering process. The council will also consider an ordinance to streamline the handling of public information requests and to potentially increase associated fees.

WASATCH COUNCIL: Michael Murphy appointed as interim Wasatch County councilmember

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher