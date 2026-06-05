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Local News Hour

No tax increases included in Midway City budget

By Grace Doerfler
Published June 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM MDT
Midway City Councilmember Andy Garland
KPCW
Midway City Councilmember Andy Garland

Midway City Councilmember Andy Garland joined the show with an update on city affairs. He discussed the city's budget, noting no tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year. The city is also addressing parking issues and commercial zoning changes, including prohibiting new drive-throughs and auto repair shops. Garland also discussed small business growth, tourisim and a conservation easement for 115 acres and creating a 900-tile America 250 mural.

MIDWAY COUNCIL: No property tax increase planned in Midway’s next budget

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Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler