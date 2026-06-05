No tax increases included in Midway City budget

Midway City Councilmember Andy Garland joined the show with an update on city affairs. He discussed the city's budget, noting no tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year. The city is also addressing parking issues and commercial zoning changes, including prohibiting new drive-throughs and auto repair shops. Garland also discussed small business growth, tourisim and a conservation easement for 115 acres and creating a 900-tile America 250 mural.

MIDWAY COUNCIL: No property tax increase planned in Midway’s next budget

