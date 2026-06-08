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Local News Hour

Health official: suicide rate for Utah males higher than national average

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 8, 2026 at 12:31 PM MDT
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant discusses the high rate of suicide among males aged 10 to 40 and Utah's rate, which three times higher than the national average. He stressed the need he need for mental health services and resources, including the 988 crisis hotline and the Safe UT app. Bondurant also talked about summer health concerns, including the importance of sun safety and the impact of hot and dry summers on mosquito populations. He noted that standing water removal reduces the spread of mosquito-born diseases like West Nile virus.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher