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Local News Hour

Park City Education Foundation touts growth of Bright Futures program

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 8, 2026 at 12:20 PM MDT
Bright Futures Counselor Pepper Elliott, Park City Education Foundation CEO Ingrid Whitley and VP of Advancement Jen Billow
John Burdick
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KPCW
Bright Futures Counselor Pepper Elliott, Park City Education Foundation CEO Ingrid Whitley and VP of Advancement Jen Billow

Park City Education Foundation CEO Ingrid Whitley, Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow and Bright Futures Counselor Pepper Elliott discuss the growth in the program for first-generation college-bound students. The program expanded from 30 to 60 freshmen during the 2025-2026 school year and 72 seniors, including 28 who earned college scholarships. The trio reported the annual Running with Ed event raised $270,000 for the foundation, although participation among fee and reduced lunch-eligible students dropped due to immigration enforcement issues. They also said the foundation plans to allocation $1.4 million in learning opportunity grants to educators and $125,000 elementary school-based grants. Bello, who is retiring after 15 years with the foundation was also lauded for her years of service.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher