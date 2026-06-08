Park City Education Foundation touts growth of Bright Futures program
Park City Education Foundation CEO Ingrid Whitley, Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow and Bright Futures Counselor Pepper Elliott discuss the growth in the program for first-generation college-bound students. The program expanded from 30 to 60 freshmen during the 2025-2026 school year and 72 seniors, including 28 who earned college scholarships. The trio reported the annual Running with Ed event raised $270,000 for the foundation, although participation among fee and reduced lunch-eligible students dropped due to immigration enforcement issues. They also said the foundation plans to allocation $1.4 million in learning opportunity grants to educators and $125,000 elementary school-based grants. Bello, who is retiring after 15 years with the foundation was also lauded for her years of service.