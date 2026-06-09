Summit County Clubhouse serving record 103 members in 2026

Summit County Clubhouse member Rick Killpack and Executive Director Jen O'Brien discuss the agency's work to support members with mental health challenges and current programming. Founded in 2019, the Clubhouse is currently serving 103 members with an emphasis on housing and employment. This year the clubhouse placed its fourth member in transitional employment and housed eight members, six of whom joined the local workforce. Founding Clubhouse member Rick Killpack discussed his personal recovery journey and the organization's impact on his life. The Clubhouse also hosts workshops and an annual Beacon of Hope fundraiser, which sold out this year