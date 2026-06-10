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Local News Hour

Heber Valley Chamber touts packed summer events calendar

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 10, 2026 at 10:49 AM MDT
Jessica Turner, Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager
Heber Valley Chamber
Jessica Turner, Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager

Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner previews upcoming events across the region, and the rush on North Pole Express train tickets that crashed the railroad's website. Turner discusses how the mad dash for tickets for the annual Christmas holiday tradition crashed the Heber Valley Railroad's website. Tickets for the North Pole Express typically sell out by July or August. She also mentioned that ticket sales for the annual county rodeo will be in-person July 23-25 and July 30-31 to reduce opportunities for scalping. Turner also touted the annual
Antique Power Show at Richard W. Erickson's estate from June 26-28, which features 25 shops and various activities. The summer's Heber Market Series is also ongoing with a special ice cream social on June 11 City Park.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher