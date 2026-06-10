Park City Council agenda: council raises, appeal of chairlift upgrades

Park City Manager Adam Lenhard and Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon preview Thursday's council meeting, including a reconsideration of raises for the council. Lenhard also discussed the citizen appeal Park City Mountains' chair lift approval. The appeal will be heard by the city's land use hearing officer, Tim Pack. The council will also consider the appointment of two new planning commission members and a $65,000 request for an arts and culture planner position. Updates to the Bonanza five acres project, Clark Ranch density reduction, and the Bart Park Meadows bike and pedestrian project are also on the agenda. The council is expected to approval the FY 2026 budget June 25