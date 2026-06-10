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Local News Hour

'The Lake' screening supports efforts to save Great Salt Lake

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 10, 2026 at 11:01 AM MDT
"The Lake" director Abby Ellis on The Sundance Reel.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW

Abby Ellis, director of the film "The Lake," discusses the environmental crisis of Utah's drying Great Salt Lake and the sold out June 22 screening of her film to benefit Grow the Flow at the Eccles Center. The citizen-led group seeks to united science, storytelling and civic action to save the lake. The crisis around the contaminated lake is primarily driven by human use and mismanagement. The film highlights efforts to understand and address the issue, featuring various stakeholders from science to politics. Ellis notes significant progress, including increased public engagement and funding for lake conservation. The film has garnered substantial interest, with screenings sold out and an impact campaign aiming for 100 screenings across the state. Park City Film has two screenings set for July.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher