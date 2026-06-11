Post-Sundance, Park City Film to launch summer film program

Park City Film Executive Director Katie Wang previews upcoming screenings at the Jim Santy Auditorium, including the first summer film program in the organization's 32-year history. Among the highlights are the Latino Arts Festival's "American Pachuco," a Sundance 2026 Audience Award winner, and a Jack Johnson documentary. The "America the Beautiful" series from June 26-28 will feature four documentaries with Q&As. Upcoming films include "Tuner" with Dustin Hoffman and "Zootopia 2" at the Colville Fairgrounds. Wang said the schedule balances traditional screenings with partnerships and special events, with an eye toward amplifying post-Sundance programming by 54%.