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Local News Hour

Post-Sundance, Park City Film to launch summer film program

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 11, 2026 at 10:40 AM MDT
Photo of Executive Director of Park City Film Katie Wang
Park City Film
Executive Director of Park City Film Katie Wang

Park City Film Executive Director Katie Wang previews upcoming screenings at the Jim Santy Auditorium, including the first summer film program in the organization's 32-year history. Among the highlights are the Latino Arts Festival's "American Pachuco," a Sundance 2026 Audience Award winner, and a Jack Johnson documentary. The "America the Beautiful" series from June 26-28 will feature four documentaries with Q&As. Upcoming films include "Tuner" with Dustin Hoffman and "Zootopia 2" at the Colville Fairgrounds. Wang said the schedule balances traditional screenings with partnerships and special events, with an eye toward amplifying post-Sundance programming by 54%.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher