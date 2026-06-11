Summit County Council makes first emergency sales tax grants

Summit County Councilmember Megan McKenna recaps Wednesday's meeting, including amendments to the Kimball Junction housing project and the first grant awards from the emergency services sales taxes. McKenna says an open house is planned for Tuesday so residents can get a look at plans for the Six Ridge Partners development. The proposed changes aim to create office space for nonprofit organizations. McKenna also highlighted the council's approval of the first grants from the emergency services sales tax, benefiting six out of eight qualified applicants. She also mentioned the expansion of the Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (MCOT) to provide 24/7 service and the upcoming Summit County Housing Authority meeting, which will focus on the strategic plan and sustainability in housing.