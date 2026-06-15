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Local News Hour

Park City Tots infant-to-preschool programs set for fundraiser

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 15, 2026 at 10:47 AM MDT
Photo of Sue Banerjee at KPCW
KPCW
PC Tots Executive Director Sue Banerjee

Park City Tots Executive Director Sue Banerjee discusses the nonprofit's offerings for children aged 8 weeks to 5 years and its July 9 fundraiser to support tuition scholarships. PC Tots prepares children for kindergarten by focusing on academic readiness and social-emotional development. About 80 percent of families receive some form of financial aid, with higher-income families paying the full cost. Currently PC Tots has three locations and servs 100 children and Banerjee says there is a waiting list for the infant program due to higher costs and tighter teacher-to-student ratios. A fundraiser on July 9 will support scholarships for families. Tickets are $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher