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Local News Hour

Snyderville Basin water data: low COVID rates, 2.5% drop in May visitor nights

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 17, 2026 at 11:48 AM MDT
Photo of Mike Luers at KPCW
KPCW

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers discusses the very low rate of COVID in the area's wastewater and says there have been no recent positives measles cases. He notes that recent estimates indicate 93,352 visitor nights in May, down 2.5% from last year. Luers also emphasized the importance of homeowners maintaining their sewer laterals, which can cost up to $30,000 for repairs, and recommended considering service line insurance. He noted increased construction costs and the need for regular inspections. Luers also mentioned the district is conducting study on wastewater pathogens in collaboration with the Utah Health Department and the potential benefits of the metagenomics study for public health.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher