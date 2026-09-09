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Local News Hour

Heber Valley Chamber completes 2027-2034 strategic plan

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 9, 2026 at 12:06 PM MDT
Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher

Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher discusses the area's modest tourism growth over the past year, which may be related to high gas prices and the low level of reservoirs. Koecher says year-to-date transient room taxes are up by 5%, but lodging demands through summer were down 2%. He says the chamber is looking at ways to increase the shoulder seasons and Monday through Thursday visitation. The chamber has also finished its 2027-2034 strategic plan, which lays out 10 high-level goals and 34 objectives. Koecher says its focused on sustainable growth before and after the Olympics, as well as stronger local business and tourism partnerships, reinvestment in Heber City's downtown and support for affordable housing policies. A primary economic development concern is workforce availability. He says solutions include transit, affordable or workforce housing and other solutions that help reduce cost of living. He says when Deer Valley's East Village is complete, the demand for workers may rise to 6,000, which is much higher than Wasatch County's current 1,600 to 1,800 tourism and hospitality jobs.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher