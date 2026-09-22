"Behind the Lines" exhibit coming to Kimball Art Center
Kimball Art Center Communications Director Alex Regenold and Development Specialist Jaimie Mitchell talk about the newest exhibit at the center and have an update on plans for a new facility at Kimball Junction. This Friday features the opening of "Between the Lines," an abstract art exhibition including an interactive 3D piece and a dance performance. In early October, Land Art Week will host a free artist talk and a paid pigment-making workshop by Porfirio Gutierrez. On Oct. 8, the center will hold "Art Night," a back-to-school themed fundraiser and open house to support education programs. Finally, they say the plans for the new facility are moving forward and the three architectural firms have been selected a finalists for its design.