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Local News Hour

Summit County may ask state to repeal developer-led town law

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 22, 2026 at 12:09 PM MDT
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews the agenda for Wednesday's council meeting, including the annual comprehensive financial report and the likely passage of a resolution asking the state to repeal the law that allows for developer-led towns. Scott says the financial report shows healthy fund balances and no significant audit findings. Scott highlights some revenue volatility due to a heavy reliance on 10% sales tax. Scott also discussed property tax appeals, which resulted in a $24 million loss in value. He also noted the council make revoke operating permits for recycler Spoil to Soils and a resolution to repeal state legislation regarding preliminary municipalities. He says a repeal would protect local control over housing density and infrastructure.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher