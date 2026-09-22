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Local News Hour

Trees service companies merge, expand fire mitigation work

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 22, 2026 at 11:59 AM MDT
David Tellian, owner of Alpine Forestry, and Low Stump Tree Service's Patty Xavier
John Burdick
/
KPCW
David Tellian, owner of Alpine Forestry, and Low Stump Tree Service's Patty Xavier

David Tellian, owner of Alpine Forestry, and Low Stump Tree Service's Patty Xavier talk about how the merger of the two businesses will help with wildfire mitigation efforts in the Wasatch Back. The companies are now operating under the Alpine Forestry name and focus on fire mitigation and forest restoration on larger properties, open space, city and county lands, and native-vegetation areas. Xavier says the merger allowed for an expansion of resources and breadth of services. Residential services include tree removal, pruning, stump grinding, fertilization, chipping and hauling. They say recent rain is allowing for the transition between wildfire season and prescribed burning season. Iron Mountain, Lower Thaynes Canyon, Pinebrook, Summit Park and outlying areas are on the list for prescribed burns this fall between late October and early December.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher