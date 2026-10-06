Browns Canyon housing project gets state OK to pursue town
Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes gives an update on significant housing developments, including Ivory Homes Browns Canyon project's progress through a state-level preliminary municipality application. Barnes says that could potentially bypass county approval while necessitating future feasibility studies regarding infrastructure. Discussions also covered the upcoming housing summit aimed at setting affordable housing policy, the Lattitudes project at Silver Summit pending council review, and the Lincoln View mixed-use project is undergoing scrutiny due to site constraints.