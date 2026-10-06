Summit Lands Conservancy gets Weber, Kamas valley easements

Summit Land Conservancy CEO Cheryl Fox provides an update on open space efforts in northern Utah. Fox says the conservancy has completed projects protecting more than 200 acres: approximately 120 acres along the Ogden River, 20 acres near the monastery in Ogden Valley, and a 99-acre easement in Kamas Valley, completed with the volunteer Ogden Valley Land Trust.

The Kamas Valley is a priority watershed for the Great Salt Lake and supplies Beaver Creek, the Weber River, Rockport, and Park City’s water system. Its fragmented ownership requires acquiring easements from individual landowners. Fox also mentioned a 185-acre easement north of Highway 248 in the wet meadow was completed at the end of 2025. Two additional parcels are 30 and 10 acres; a roughly 450-acre recreation property is expected before Park City Council on October 30. Also by the end of October, the conservancy will close on an 1,400-acre Morgan County parcel, which would create about 6,000 contiguous conserved acres with a property completed at the end of 2025.