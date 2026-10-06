Wasatch County Council agenda: tax appeals, Heber bypass

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews Wednesday's council meeting, including discussions on tax appeals, development debt and the Heber bypass. Grabau says Board of Equalization appeals are reportedly consistent with 2025 and lower than earlier high-volume years, reflecting greater stability in Wasatch County housing values. He notes the county may update its 2019 Heber City Expansion Area Memorandum of Understanding to include additional funding sources that would help preserve open space, along with wetlands and aquifer recharge areas. The county supports a full repeal of the state's developer-led town law, and Grabau says a proposed amendment would strengthen process compliance but not resolve concerns about unincorporated-area development. He also says the more than $1 billion in debt carried by the Military Installation Development Authority related to Deer Valley's East Village buildout should not fall to taxpayers if the project fails. He also notes the Utah Department of Transportation now expects to finalize an environmental impact statement on the proposed Heber Valley bypass road next spring. UDOT is evaluating a realignment that could impact waterways and neighboring communities.