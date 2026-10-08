Soldier Hollow charter school offers 'place-based' learning

Soldier Hollow Charter School Director David Phillips discusses the charter school's unique education approach and opportunities for Wasatch County students. The tuition-free public charter school serves students in grades K-8 with what it calls place-based education and community connection. The programs include extensive field trips and outdoor activities like cross-country skiing. Phillips highlights the school's academic success, noting significant reading growth among third graders. Despite operating on a smaller financial scale than large districts, he says the school maintains small class sizes to foster an intimate learning environment. Interested families can apply online via their website to join this well-rounded program designed to develop engaged, capable students.