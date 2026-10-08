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Local News Hour

Summit County honors retiring search and rescue lieutenant

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 8, 2026 at 4:01 PM MDT
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte

Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting, including the passage of a resolution that asks for the repeal of a state law that allows for developer-driven towns and a ceremony honoring retiring sheriff's Lt. Alan Siddoway, including naming the county's search and rescue headquarters for him. The council also reviewed a mixed-use proposal for Silver Creek Village involving increased density and affordable housing units. And Harte details a new renewable energy program through Rocky Mountain Power that will add approximately five dollars to monthly bills, offering an opt-out period starting this November.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher