Summit County honors retiring search and rescue lieutenant

Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting, including the passage of a resolution that asks for the repeal of a state law that allows for developer-driven towns and a ceremony honoring retiring sheriff's Lt. Alan Siddoway, including naming the county's search and rescue headquarters for him. The council also reviewed a mixed-use proposal for Silver Creek Village involving increased density and affordable housing units. And Harte details a new renewable energy program through Rocky Mountain Power that will add approximately five dollars to monthly bills, offering an opt-out period starting this November.