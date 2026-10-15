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Local News Hour

Park City School District student enrollment continues to drop

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 15, 2026 at 11:20 AM MDT
Park City School Board President Meredith Reed and Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City School Board President Meredith Reed and Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman

Park City School District Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman and board president Meredith Reed share enrollment data for the year, and continues to decline. In all, 3,941 students are attending district school. Enrollment for next year will remain open to stabilize funding and accommodate out-of-boundary students. District students also met new state testing benchmarks for literacy, with 82% third-grade proficiency. Construction projects at Dozier and Treasure Mountain are progressing, though phase three plans remain pending funding from the athletic foundation. Finally, officials addressed potential litigation regarding illegal water dumping in Silver Creek. They noted that while a notice of violation is between the DEQ and the contractor, Hogan, the district remains cautious due to its property ownership.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher