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Big Brothers Big Sisters urgently seeks Wasatch Back mentors

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:06 PM MST
Big Brothers Big Sisters Summit and Wasatch Operations and Program Manager Thomas Tripodi
John Burdick
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KPCW
Big Brothers Big Sisters Summit and Wasatch Operations and Program Manager Thomas Tripodi

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah's Summit and Wasatch Operations and Program Manager Thomas Tripodi discusses the urgent need for adult mentors. Big Brothers, Big Sisters provides one-to-one mentorship for youth aged six to 17. Tripodi says currently has 20 children in the middle and high school age groups on a wait list. Mentors must be at least 18, undergo background checks, and commit to meeting two to four times monthly for at least one year. He says female volunteers are common, but there is a significant shortage of male mentors. Interested individuals can apply through bbbsu.org to help provide vital role models for local youth.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher