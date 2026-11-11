People's Health Clinic announces 2027 expansion plans

People's Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining and new VP of Development and External Relations Laura Cushman on plans to expand the space Quinn’s Jct. and successful Live PC Give PC announce plans for the nonprofit’s 2027 expansion after securing 3,000 square feet of new space in the Summit County Health Department building. Leining says a new "garden level" suite will focus on pediatric and behavioral health services. Remodeling is expected to begin in May, with patient services ramping up by late fall. The clinic is also preparing for increased patient demand due to Medicaid eligibility changes and rising Affordable Care Act premiums. Additionally, new Vice President of Development Laura Cushman highlights the success of the recent Live PC Give PC campaign and emphasized the clinic's heavy reliance on philanthropic support to maintain its mission.