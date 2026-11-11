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Local News Hour

People's Health Clinic announces 2027 expansion plans

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 10, 2026 at 1:21 PM MST
People's Health Clinic's VP of Development and External Relations Laura Cushman and CEO Mairi Leinin
John Burdick
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KPCW
People's Health Clinic's VP of Development and External Relations Laura Cushman and CEO Mairi Leinin

People's Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining and new VP of Development and External Relations Laura Cushman on plans to expand the space Quinn’s Jct. and successful Live PC Give PC announce plans for the nonprofit’s 2027 expansion after securing 3,000 square feet of new space in the Summit County Health Department building. Leining says a new "garden level" suite will focus on pediatric and behavioral health services. Remodeling is expected to begin in May, with patient services ramping up by late fall. The clinic is also preparing for increased patient demand due to Medicaid eligibility changes and rising Affordable Care Act premiums. Additionally, new Vice President of Development Laura Cushman highlights the success of the recent Live PC Give PC campaign and emphasized the clinic's heavy reliance on philanthropic support to maintain its mission.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher