South Summit School District gets clean financial audit

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan recaps Monday night’s school board meeting, including a review of a clean financial audit with no recommendations for improvements. Maughan also discusses student performance data, which relied on student growth percentiles rather than proficiency scores to better understand academic trends and needs. He says the board also talked about the rising cost of transportation due to fuel costs and more demand from students. Finally, he says high school enrollment increased slightly this fall, but the district still faces declining enrollment overall.