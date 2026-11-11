Summit County Council ponders $107M 2027 budget

Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong discusses the county’s proposed 2027 budget, which has increased to $107 million dollars. He explains that new revenues from sales taxes necessitate higher expenditures, but notes that the county will not raise property or sales taxes this year. Armstrong expresses concerns about staffing for managing new land acquisitions and the potential economic impact of the East Village development on local tourism and sales tax revenue. Additionally, he talks about changes in how the Council of Governments distributes transportation sales tax.

