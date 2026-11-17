Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht and Education Director Chelsea Hafer talk about plans to get a temporary space open while the recycling center designs and builds a new permanent home. Hecht says the temporary site near Home Depot off of U.S. 40 is expected to open by April 1. He says a bulldozer is already on site and will occupy the flatter upper portion of the lot and continue current services without disruption. Hafer introduced "SORT" – the Sustainability Outreach and Recycling Team – a formalized ambassador program launching in February to train community members in waste management. Additionally, the organization is hosting its first "Fix It Clinic" Saturday at the Park City Library to promote repair over disposal. Hecht and Hafer also discussed the legacy of founding director Insa Ripon who recently died. They say a memorial education center will be established at the new facility to honor her impact.