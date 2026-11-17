Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews Wednesday's council meeting, including a plan to consolidate the county’s justice court with Heber City’s. The consolidation will place both entities in one centralized location to improve service and efficiency. He says about 30% of calls to the county courthouse actually concern Heber City matters. Grabau also discusses possible zoning changes to provide density incentives for affordable housing near town centers. He says the council will hear an update on Military Installation Development Authority projects in Deer Valley East Village, and discuss the application of new revenue to the county’s budget, potentially lowering property tax levies.