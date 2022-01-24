© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

Tupelo Park City Returns

Published January 24, 2022 at 11:28 AM MST
Matt Harris highlights Tupelo’s return to Park City’s fine-dining scene with their new location on Kearns Boulevard.

A prominent fixture in Park City’s fine dining scene and previously located on Historic Main Street, Tupelo Park City opened its doors in its brand new home at 1500 Kearns Blvd. (formerly Adolph’s) in December to serve eager locals and guests.

Co-owner and Chef Matthew Harris is an authentic practitioner of the principles of slow food and farm-to-table cuisine and joins us this morning to talk about Tupelo’s comeback.

Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
