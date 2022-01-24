Tupelo Park City Returns

A prominent fixture in Park City’s fine dining scene and previously located on Historic Main Street, Tupelo Park City opened its doors in its brand new home at 1500 Kearns Blvd. (formerly Adolph’s) in December to serve eager locals and guests.

Co-owner and Chef Matthew Harris is an authentic practitioner of the principles of slow food and farm-to-table cuisine and joins us this morning to talk about Tupelo’s comeback.