Vibrancy in Prospector Square
Craig Dennis, Executive Director of the Prospector Square Property Owners Association talks about the investments made in the area and the emergence of a vibrant restaurant scene.
The Prospector Square Property Owner’s Association continues to invest in improvements highlighting the internal walkway with new lighting and landscaping. In addition, three new restaurants and a new outside dining deck for one if its more popular dining establishments, have added to the vibrancy of the area.
Here to talk about their vision for the area is Craig Dennis, Executive Director of the Prospector Square Property Owners Association.