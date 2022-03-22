fulFILLed | March 21, 2022
Located at the Outlets Park City, fulFILLed makes low waste living easy. Customers can reduce, reuse and refill from fulFILLed curated selection of eco-friendly personal care and household cleaning products. Owner Kimberly Flores is in the studio this morning to talk to us about ditching single-use plastics and joining the Reduce, Reuse, REFILL Revolution.