Mountain Money

fulFILLed | March 21, 2022

Published March 22, 2022 at 11:16 AM MDT
Kimberly Flores

Kimberly Flores, owner of fulFILLed, visits the studio to talk us into ditching single-use plastics and joining the Reduce, Reuse, REFILL Revolution. 

Located at the Outlets Park City, fulFILLed makes low waste living easy.  Customers can reduce, reuse and refill from fulFILLed curated selection of eco-friendly personal care and household cleaning products. Owner Kimberly Flores is in the studio this morning to talk to us about ditching single-use plastics and joining the Reduce, Reuse, REFILL Revolution.

Mountain Money Park City Business Zero Waste
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
