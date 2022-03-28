© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Asha Parekh | Utah Refugee Services | Mar. 28, 2022

Published March 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM MDT
Asha Parekh

Asha Parekh, Director of the Utah Refugee Services Office helps us understand more about refugee resettlement efforts in Utah.

Since the passage of the Refugee Act in 1980, the United States has admitted more than 3.1 million refugees. The United States has a long tradition of offering refuge to those fleeing persecution and war.  As of last week, the US is preparing to accept 100,000 refugees fleeing from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Utah Refugee Services Office was established in 2008, by the Governor of Utah at the request of refugee communities to provide better coordinated, more comprehensive services to refugees resettled in our state. Asha Parekh is Director of the Utah Refugee Services Office and joins us this morning to help us understand more about resettlement efforts in Utah.

Do you have a topic you’d like to see us explore? Email mountainmoney@kpcw.org

Tags

Mountain Money Mountain MoneyAsha ParekhUtah Refugee Services Office
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman