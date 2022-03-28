Asha Parekh | Utah Refugee Services | Mar. 28, 2022

Since the passage of the Refugee Act in 1980, the United States has admitted more than 3.1 million refugees. The United States has a long tradition of offering refuge to those fleeing persecution and war. As of last week, the US is preparing to accept 100,000 refugees fleeing from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Utah Refugee Services Office was established in 2008, by the Governor of Utah at the request of refugee communities to provide better coordinated, more comprehensive services to refugees resettled in our state. Asha Parekh is Director of the Utah Refugee Services Office and joins us this morning to help us understand more about resettlement efforts in Utah.