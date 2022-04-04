© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Jason Ware on the Stock Market and Global Turmoil | Apr. 4, 2022

Published April 4, 2022 at 11:15 AM MDT
Jason Ware

Jason Ware Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Albion Financial Group walks through what is happening in the stock market and what will come if global turmoil increases.

There is a lot going on in the world and it seems our future remains uncertain with regards to the invasion of Ukraine, distribution of natural resources, and food production.

How should we look at the stock market, investing, and saving during this time?

Jason Ware Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Albion Financial Group joins Mountain Money to walk us through what is happening in the stock market and what is to come if global turmoil increases.

Tags

Mountain Money Mountain MoneyStock MarketEconomyUkraine InvasionUkraine - Russia War
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells