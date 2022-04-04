© 2022 KPCW

Ukraine - Russia War

  • Jason Ware
    Jason Ware on the Stock Market and Global Turmoil | Apr. 4, 2022
    Alison Kuhlow
    Jason Ware Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Albion Financial Group walks through what is happening in the stock market and what will come if global turmoil increases.
  • MM 04-04-22.png
    Mountain Money | Apr. 4, 2022
    Doug Wells
    On today's Mountain Money: (00:12) Jason Ware, Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Albion Financial Group walks through what is happening in the stock market and what will come if global turmoil increases, (24:07) Park City Library’s Kate Mapp announces the addition of a new amenity - the Sustainability Resource Center and we end the hour with (39:24) High West Executive Chef Michael Showers highlighting two events High West is hosting benefitting the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good program.