The Rebirth of Park City Brewing

Park City Brewing was founded in 2013 by a group of guys who loved beer. What started as a hobby turned into a booming business—but it turns out selling beer isn’t for the faint of heart. There were some growing pains, some mistakes were made, and in 2020 a new group who wanted to keep the beer flowing took over.

Park City Brewing is back. They have a new brewpub, the same community roots, and some fresh killer beers.

The people bringing Park City Brewing back are all locals who live, work, ski (and drink) here. Their goal is to make beer that represents Park City culture and history—and that’s just damn good, wherever you live.