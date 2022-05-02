Positive Impacts of Green and Social Bonds
Benjamin Bailey with Praxis Mutual Funds and Everence Financial shares how you can make targeted, positive impact investments through green and social impact bonds, all on today's Mountain Money.
An opportunity exists to make targeted positive impact investments through green bonds. Joining Mountain Money this morning to talk with us more about investing in green bonds is Benjamin Bailey, CFA, is Vice President of Investments and a Senior Fixed Income Investment Manager for Praxis Mutual Funds and Everence Financial.