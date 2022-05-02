© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Positive Impacts of Green and Social Bonds

Published May 2, 2022 at 11:12 AM MDT
Benjamin Bailey

Benjamin Bailey with Praxis Mutual Funds and Everence Financial shares how you can make targeted, positive impact investments through green and social impact bonds, all on today's Mountain Money.

An opportunity exists to make targeted positive impact investments through green bonds. Joining Mountain Money this morning to talk with us more about investing in green bonds is Benjamin Bailey, CFA, is Vice President of Investments and a Senior Fixed Income Investment Manager for Praxis Mutual Funds and Everence Financial.

