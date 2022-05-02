© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Social Impact Bonds

  • Benjamin Bailey
    Positive Impacts of Green and Social Bonds
    Alison Kuhlow
    Benjamin Bailey with Praxis Mutual Funds and Everence Financial shares how you can make targeted, positive impact investments through green and social impact bonds, all on today's Mountain Money.
  • MM 05-02-22
    Mountain Money | May 2, 2022
    Alison Kuhlow
    On today's Mountain Money, Alison Kuhlow and Doug Wells delve into (00:16) Florida’s attempt to unravel Disney’s special taxing district. Analysis of this effort involves things only attorneys can understand and that’s why Jaye Calhoun, partner at Kean Miller LLP, joins in.Then, (22:56) Benjamin Bailey with Praxis Mutual Funds and Everence Financial shares how you can make targeted, positive impact investments through green and social impact bonds.Alison and Doug end the hour speaking with (41:13) Jeannie Lambert, who shares what it takes for Stein Eriksen Lodge to earn the 2022 Forbes 5-Star Travel Rating for the 15th Straight Year.