The Unfair Advantage: How You Already Have What It Takes to Succeed is a groundbreaking exposé of the myths behind startup success and a blueprint for harnessing the things that really matter. Drawing on over two decades of hands-on experience, Ash Ali and Hasan Kubba offer a unique framework for assessing your external circumstances and your internal strengths. Hard work and grit aren't always enough, so they explore the importance of money, intelligence, location, education, expertise, status, and luck in the journey to success. Today, Hasan Kubba joins Mountain Money to share more about his book.