Mountain Money

The Unfair Advantage: How you already have what it takes to succeed

Published June 6, 2022 at 11:53 AM MDT
The Unfair Advantage book cover

Author Husan Kubba discusses his book The Unfair Advantage: How you already have what it takes to succeed.

The Unfair Advantage: How You Already Have What It Takes to Succeed is a groundbreaking exposé of the myths behind startup success and a blueprint for harnessing the things that really matter. Drawing on over two decades of hands-on experience, Ash Ali and Hasan Kubba offer a unique framework for assessing your external circumstances and your internal strengths. Hard work and grit aren't always enough, so they explore the importance of money, intelligence, location, education, expertise, status, and luck in the journey to success.  Today, Hasan Kubba joins Mountain Money to share more about his book.

Mountain Money Husan KubbaKeys to SuccessBook Discussion
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
