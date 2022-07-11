Many people around the world spend their lives in an Apple environment. We wake to an alarm on our iPhone, immediately check our emails on that same phone which we stare at much of the day, track our exercise on our Apple watch and conduct business with our iPads and Macs.

The richness of the Apple product line has driven it to become one of the most admired and valuable companies in the world.

But there is no question that the most important factor driving Apple to extraordinary heights was the presence of its founder Steve Jobs. And the company has changed in some very material ways since his death in 2011.

The story of how Apple has evolved since 2011 is laid out in compelling detail in Tripp Mickle’s new book “After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul.”