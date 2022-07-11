© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion Dollar Company and Lost its Soul

Published July 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM MDT
After Steve.png

The New York Times' Tripp Mickle joins the show to unveil the dramatic untold story inside Apple in his new book, After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion Dollar Company and Lost its Soul.

Many people around the world spend their lives in an Apple environment. We wake to an alarm on our iPhone, immediately check our emails on that same phone which we stare at much of the day, track our exercise on our Apple watch and conduct business with our iPads and Macs.

The richness of the Apple product line has driven it to become one of the most admired and valuable companies in the world.

But there is no question that the most important factor driving Apple to extraordinary heights was the presence of its founder Steve Jobs. And the company has changed in some very material ways since his death in 2011.

The story of how Apple has evolved since 2011 is laid out in compelling detail in Tripp Mickle’s new book “After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul.”

Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow