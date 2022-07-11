© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

Eminent Domain 101

Published July 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM MDT
Kesler_JD.jpg

Attorney J.D. Kesler, with Parsons, Behle and Latimer, joins us on air to talk about eminent domain and how it works. Think of it as Eminent Domain 101.

As reported by KPCW’s Carolynn Murray, the Bitner Ranch Road connector project with the Silver Creek neighborhood is moving ahead despite one property owner's objection. The County Council's vote last Wednesday authorizes the county attorney's office to file the complaint for eminent domain and to serve property owners Newton and Kimberly Collinson.

Joining us this morning is to help us understand eminent domain attorney J.D. Kesler, with Parsons, Behle and Latimer.

Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
