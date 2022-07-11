Eminent Domain 101

As reported by KPCW’s Carolynn Murray, the Bitner Ranch Road connector project with the Silver Creek neighborhood is moving ahead despite one property owner's objection. The County Council's vote last Wednesday authorizes the county attorney's office to file the complaint for eminent domain and to serve property owners Newton and Kimberly Collinson.

Joining us this morning is to help us understand eminent domain attorney J.D. Kesler, with Parsons, Behle and Latimer.