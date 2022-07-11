Red Banjo Pizza Celebrates their 60 Years
Park City’s oldest business, Red Banjo Pizza, celebrates 60 years of service to the community, who’s doors have been open since Park City’s silver mining era.
Park City’s oldest business, Red Banjo Pizza, celebrates 60 years of service to the community, who’s doors have been open since Park City’s silver mining era.
Since 1962, Red Banjo has endured and thrived through Park City’s evolution from silver mining town to international ski mecca.
Joining us to talk about this impressive milestone is Red Banjo Pizza Co-Owner Tana Toly.