Mountain Money

Red Banjo Pizza Celebrates their 60 Years

Published July 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM MDT
Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune The Red Banjo Pizza Parlour's upstari patio has one of the best views over Park City's Main Street. The restaurant's 50th birthday celebration will take place Sunday.

Park City’s oldest business, Red Banjo Pizza, celebrates 60 years of service to the community, who’s doors have been open since Park City’s silver mining era.

Since 1962, Red Banjo has endured and thrived through Park City’s evolution from silver mining town to international ski mecca.

Joining us to talk about this impressive milestone is Red Banjo Pizza Co-Owner Tana Toly.

Mountain Money Red Banjo PizzaTana Toly
