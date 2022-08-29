© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Upcoming Air Travel - What to Expect

Published August 29, 2022 at 1:11 PM MDT
Leslie Josephs.png

CNBC Airline Reporter Leslie Josephs is here this morning to help us understand what we may see when traveling this holiday season.

The airline industry has not leveled off and flown right since the pandemic - they can’t hire quickly enough to satisfy demand and are dealing with a labor market radically different from the one they experienced over two years ago.

Here to help us understand these challenges and what we might see in the future is Leslie Josephs an Airline Reporter with CNBC

Tags

Mountain Money CNBCLeslie Josephstravel
Stay Connected
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman