mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Chateaux improvements with Jeannie Lambert

Published September 12, 2022 at 11:13 AM MDT
Jeannie Lambert

This summer the Chateaux Deer Valley held a ceremonial ribbon cutting showcasing the Forbes Four-Star luxury property’s $3 million transformation. Jeannie Lambert, Corporate Director of Marketing for the Stein Collection, joins us this morning to talk about the improvements.

Tags

Mountain Money The Chateaux Deer ValleyJeannie Lambert
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells