mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Employee Retention Tax Credit

Published October 25, 2022 at 11:48 AM MDT
How businesses can take advantage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act.
Ricardo Reitmeyer
/
iStockphoto.com
Defunding strikes most Americans as the wrong prescription for the Affordable Care Act.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (also known as the CARES Act) was signed into law on March 27, 2020. It included two programs to assist businesses with keeping workers employed: the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) administered by the Small Business Administration and Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) administered by the Internal Revenue Service.

Claire Berger and Bud Clark with CBC Business Consulting join us to help us understand more how businesses can still take advantage of these programs.

Mountain Money Business IncentivesCARES ActCOVID 19Claire BergerBud Clark
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
