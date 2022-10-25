The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (also known as the CARES Act) was signed into law on March 27, 2020. It included two programs to assist businesses with keeping workers employed: the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) administered by the Small Business Administration and Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) administered by the Internal Revenue Service.

Claire Berger and Bud Clark with CBC Business Consulting join us to help us understand more how businesses can still take advantage of these programs.