IT expert shares best practices after latest password manager hack

Last week, NPR reported the major password manager LastPass suffered a breach again. LastPass acknowledged the breach saying, “We have determined that an unauthorized party, using information obtained in the August 2022 incident, was able to gain access to certain elements of our customers’ information.”

Two breaches in three months does not bode well for a company that sells security. These incidents brought out questions as to what we should use for cybersecurity.

Earl Foote with Nexus IT discusses what the breach means and recommendations for keeping our digital information safe