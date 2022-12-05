© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

IT expert shares best practices after latest password manager hack

Published December 5, 2022 at 8:08 AM MST
MM Earl Foote with Nexus IT
Earl Foote | Nexus IT

Earl Foote with Nexus IT discusses the best ways to approach our own cybersecurity needs after the recent breach of password manager LastPass.

Last week, NPR reported the major password manager LastPass suffered a breach again. LastPass acknowledged the breach saying, “We have determined that an unauthorized party, using information obtained in the August 2022 incident, was able to gain access to certain elements of our customers’ information.”

Two breaches in three months does not bode well for a company that sells security. These incidents brought out questions as to what we should use for cybersecurity.

Earl Foote with Nexus IT discusses what the breach means and recommendations for keeping our digital information safe

Mountain Money
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
