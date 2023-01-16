© 2023 KPCW

Affirmative Action: Current Supreme Court Cases

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published January 16, 2023 at 10:56 AM MST
The constitutionality of affirmative action programs has long been the subject of litigation, one that the Supreme Court has addressed a number of times. And while many thought that the issue was settled, that is clearly not the case. This term two affirmative action cases were argued before the Court - one involving Harvard and the other involving the University of North Carolina.

So how did we get here? And more importantly where might we end up and why?

We are lucky today to be joined by University of Virginia law professor Scott Ballenger, a former clerk to Justice Scalia and an experienced Supreme Court advocate. Scott was a critical part of the legal team in two of the Court’s previous affirmative action cases.

Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
