The prevalence of sports betting increased after a 2018 Supreme Court ruling striking down a 1992 federal law banning commercial sports betting in most states. We are now peppered with ads from FanDuel, DraftKings and Ceasars Sportsbook and can jump online to place a wager.

Bowling Green University professor Joshua Grubbs is studying the impacts of this decision. He bring us up to speed on what he is learning in the field of sports gambling addiction.