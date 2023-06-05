MountainWest Capital Network 2022 Deal Flow Report
Ryan Dent and Kady Reese with MountainWest Capital Network reveal the findings contained within the 2022 Deal Flow Report.
MountainWest Capital Network released its Deal Flow Report on May 17, 2023. This annual report showcases Utah’s dynamic business environment and increases attention from local and national investors.
MWCN President Ryan Dent and MWCN Deal Flow Chair Kady Reese break down information contained within the 2022 Deal Flow Report.